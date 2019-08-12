API reading at SK Kuala Baram 2 breaches hazardous level, API at 302 at 10am (Video)

MIRI: The Air Pollutant Index (API) reading at SK Kuala Baram 2 had breached the hazardous level of 302 at 10am, which was a significant increase from only 153 at 6am today.

However, the API reading at ILP Miri (near Kuala Baram) had dropped from 396 at 6pm yesterday to 294 at 10am today.

An API reading of between zero to 50 is good, 51 to 100 is moderate, 101 to 200 is unhealthy, 201 to 300 is very unhealthy, while above 300 is considered hazardous.

Although there was a slight drop in the reading, a survey at the Senadin – Kuala Baram road leading towards Sg Tujoh checkpoint concluded that the visibility at the area was still low due to the thick smoke coming from forest and peat soil fire at Kuala Baram.

The peat and forest fire since Aug 1 continued to deteriorate with the API index first breached the hazardous level on Aug 10.



Meanwhile, Miri Fire and Rescue Department chief Law Poh Kiong when met at Tudan Watch Tower here, said the API reading at SK Kuala Baram 2 increased significantly due to the wind path which was moving towards the area.

“There are only three hotspots today which are at Lot 3709 (near highway towards Asean Bridge), Lot 3709 (near Hamidah Welfare Complex) and Lot 3709 (near nursery),” said Law.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department website, the weather in Miri would continue to be hazy until Aug 14.

No rain was expected until Sunday Aug 18.

Mirians especially those with health issues were advised to stay indoor as the air quality was very unhealthy and could pose danger to their well being.