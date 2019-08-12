Burnt human skeleton found at Jalan Pelabuhan in Kuching

KUCHING: A burnt human skeleton was found at Jalan Pelabuhan here, early this morning.

Sarawak CID Chief SAC Denis Leong Soon Kuai, who confirmed the finding, said the identity of the skeleton was not known.

“Today, we received reports from the public on the finding of the skeleton.

“Two persons was said to look for scrap metal at an open space next to Jalan Pelabuhan were shocked to see a burnt human skeleton,” he said in a press statement today.

Police has classified the case as murder.

