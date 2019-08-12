Burnt skeletal remains found near Jalan Pelabuhan in Kuching

KUCHING: Burnt skeletal remains were found near Jalan Pelabuhan, here, early this morning.

According to Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani, they received a report from a 32-year-old scrap metal seller on the discovery at around 1.16am today,

Awang Din said based on the report by the man, he and his friend were looking for scrap metals at the vicinity of Jalan Pelabuhan in Pending at around 11pm when they found the burnt skeletal remains in a sack.

“As of now, the identity of the deceased remains unknown and no document was found around the area,” he said in a press statement today.

Awang Din said the skeletal remains have been sent to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further action and the police are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He called on the public with any information regarding the case to contact the police to assist in their investigation.