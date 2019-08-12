Dry spell in Sarawak expected to persist until October – Weatherman

KUCHING: Sarawakians can expect a change from the current dry spell to a better weather condition in October this year.

According to Sarawak Meteorology Director Wong Teck Kiong, the prevailing dry South west monsoon was expected to last until October.

However, he said there would be rain interspersed between now and end of October.

“We expect the persistent south westerly winds now to slacken towards the middle of next week and there will be a monsoon break when we will get more rains but overall it is still dry,” he explained when ask on how long the dry spell in Sarawak will be and which direction the wind blows.

Wong was certain that the wind from West Kalimantan in Indonesia would be blowing haze to Sarawak.

“Basically, slowly, the winds are blowing the smoke haze from Kalimantan to our state,” he said.

The dry weather could be felt all over beginning Aug 1 particularly when several acres of peat soil started burning in Miri.

Meanwhile, the state Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) recorded 334 cases of bush/forest or peat soil fire, involving a total of 772 acres of land between Aug 1 and 5pm today.

Today alone, 38 cases of bush/forest or peal soil fire were recorded.

As a result of the bush and forest fire, a house at Kampung Sangki in Simunjan and Kampung Sedi, Pulau Bruit were affected.

On average, Bomba said they responded to 27 cases daily with the highest number recorded on Saturday at 58 cases. On Sunday alone, they responded to 55 cases.