Lahad Datu airport to be upgraded – minister

LAHAD DATU: Domestic and foreign tourists will be more comfortable when visiting the east coast of Sabah after the airport is upgraded.

Silam member of parliament Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi who is also Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said further discussion on this matter was held with Malaysia Airports Holding Berhad (MAHB) last week.

Mohamaddin explained that during his second meeting with MAHB Chief Executive Officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin, they discussed about the development plan of the airport.

He said they had identified the new criteria of the airport so that it could be used not only by small aircraft.

“With the new tourism development plans in Lahad Datu which are currently being drafted, we want other planes such as Boeing to land here and bring tourists to this area.

“What is more important, the people in this district will soon own an international airport,” he said when met after performing Hari Raya Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Nurul Ulum, Kampung Segama yesterday.

According to Mohamaddin, the discussion also includes detailing other selected area plans for the purpose of the upgrading project.

Mohamaddin said they have also the possibility of identifying other areas as the current airport area is too small.

Talking about the tourism development in Lahad Datu, the plans will be comprehensively complete by involving Lahad Datu, Tungku and Kunak.

Mohamaddin said there are many tourism products in Silam and the blueprints are important to accelerate its execution.

“Among the developments that will be implemented is a hotel to accommodate the tourists who come to Sabah’s east coast and it will be more important once the international airport is completed.

“These two initiatives will not only boost the image of Lahad Datu but also increase job opportunities by up to 30 per cent as well as the economy, especially in Lahad Datu,” he added.