Latest Galaxy Note feature productivity, creativity tools with enhanced S Pen and pro-grade camera

KUCHING: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has unveiled the Galaxy Note10, a new line of premium smartphones that combines elegant design with powerful performance and productivity tools.

Available for pre-orders in Malaysia, the smartphone would give users the freedom to work the way they want and showcase their creative spirit, all on-the-go, Samsung’s president and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division DJ Koh said.

“From the very beginning, the Galaxy Note has stood for the best-of-the-best technologies and features. The Galaxy Note10 re-imagines this promise for the modern Note fans who use their smartphone to take their productivity and creativity to the next level, and who effortlessly flow between ideas and endeavors at a moment’s notice,” said DJ Koh.

“Every element of the Galaxy Note10 was designed to help users achieve more. Whether they’re finishing a big project for work, capturing and editing a video, or playing their favorite mobile game, the Galaxy Note10 will help them do it faster and better.”

For the first time ever, the Galaxy Note10 comes in two sizes. The Galaxy Note10 opens up the Note to users who want the power of the S Pen and ultimate productivity in a compact form factor, packing a 6.3-inch Cinematic Infinity Display into the most compact Note yet. The Galaxy Note10+ features the biggest Note display ever with a 6.8-inch Cinematic Infinity Display on a device that is still easy to hold and easy to use.

The Galaxy Note10’s edge-to-edge Cinematic Infinity Display is nearly bezel-less, while the in-display cutout for the front camera is small and centered for a balanced design.

The Galaxy Note10 features the award-winning Dynamic AMOLED display. With a HDR10+ certification and Dynamic Tone Mapping, photos and videos are brighter than previous Note devices, featuring a stunning, wide color range. UL verified the Galaxy Note10 display for its 98% color and brightness uniformity.

The Eye Comfort display reduces blue light without affecting color quality for comfortable viewing.

The Galaxy Note10 builds on the Bluetooth Low Energy-enabled S Pen capabilities introduced on the Galaxy Note9 by adding Air Actions, allowing you to control certain aspects of the device using gestures with the S Pen. By opening up the Air Actions SDK, developers can create customised controls that give users the ability to play games or use their favorite applications using gestures.

With the Galaxy Note10, content creators and everyday users alike can use state-of-the-art tools to capture stunning videos and photos — allowing their channels, stories, and posts to stand out and make an impact. Featuring a combination of advanced imaging technology and software, the Galaxy Note10 elevates mobile videography and photography to the next level.

Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ (256GB) are priced at RM3,699 and RM4,199 respectively. For those looking for a bigger capacity, the Galaxy Note10+ (512GB) retails at RM4,799.

The Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ will be available for pre-orders in Malaysia starting August 8 until August 18, 2019 (or while stocks last). Customers who pre-order the Galaxy Note10 during this period will receive attractive gifts.

Technical Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Colours: Aura Glow, Aura Black, Aura Pink

Screen size: 6.3 inch, FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED, Infinity-O Display (2280×1080)

Dimensions: 71.8 x 151.0 x 7.9 mm

Front camera: 10MP Selfie Camera

Rear camera: Triple camera, Dual OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), 0.5x out and 2x in optical zoom, up to 10x digital zoom, HDR10+ recording, tracking AF, 16MP ultra wide camera+12MP wide-angle camera+12MP Telephoto camera

Battery capacity: 3500mAh (typical)

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Audio: Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included)

Water resistance: IP68

Authentication: Biometric lock (fingerprint sensor, face recognition), lock type (patter, PIN, password)

Technical Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Colours: Aura Glow, Aura Black, Aura White

Screen size: 6.8 inch, FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED, Infinity-O Display (3040×1440), 498 ppi, HDR10+ certified

Dimensions: 77.2 x 162.3 x 7.9 mm

Front camera: 10MP Selfie Camera

Rear camera: Quad camera, Dual OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), 0.5x out and 2x in optical zoom, up to 10x digital zoom, HDR10+ recording, tracking AF, 16MP ultra wide camera+12MP wide-angle camera+12MP Telephoto camera+DepthVision camera

Battery capacity: 3500mAh (typical)

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 516GB

Audio: Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included)

Water resistance: IP68

Authentication: Biometric lock (fingerprint sensor, face recognition), lock type (patter, PIN, password)