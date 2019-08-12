Mirians expected to breath easier today after firemen put out biggest forest fire at Permyjaya

MIRI: Firemen here had managed to put out the biggest forest fire located at Permyjaya last night which enabled the residents to breath easier today.

According to Miri Fire and Rescue Department chief Law Poh Kiong, the two-hour fight had not been easy but with strong mental and physical health, they managed to extinguish the fire.

“Last night (Sunday evening) we managed to put off the biggest fire inside the forest and the condition in Miri is getting better. The two-hour fight had not been easy but all personnel managed to do it with strong mental and physical health,” he said when contacted today.

Venting his frustration on the peat fire, Law said big companies that owned land should have put in more efforts in putting out fire on their land by providing more manpower and heavy machinery.

“After the Bomba voluntary team went home last night, our Bomba personnel were still fighting the fire until late last night,” he said.

Meanwhile, the local community here expressed their appreciation to the firemen for their sweat and tears in battling the peat fire over the last few days.

The words of encouragement were all all over on Law’s personal Facebook page, especially after he openly apologised to the Miri community for failing to stop the haze that had gone from bad to worst on Sunday.

“This morning is the worst compared with the day before after battling and put off the fire about 2KM.

“I feel very, very sorry, for inconvenience cause by haze, baby and kids sick, bad odour from smoke and house and car get dirty,” Law wrote in his personal Facebook account yesterday.

It had prompted a lot of netizens to express their appreciation and gratitude towards the Fire and Rescue Department for their commitment.