Nadma directed to carry out cloud seeding to tackle haze situation in Miri, Kuala Baram, Sri Aman and Sibu

MIRI: The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) has been directed to carry out cloud seeding to tackle the haze situation in Miri, Kuala Baram, Sri Aman and Sibu today.

Department of Environment in a statement to the media at 3pm today, said that the cloud seeding need to be conducted in view of the current situation where air quality recorded at SK Kuala Baram 2 and ILP Miri were hazardous and unhealthy.

Air Pollutant Index (API) reading at SK Kuala Baram 2 continued to increase from only 153 at 6am today to 347 at 3pm.

Although API reading at ILP Miri decreased from 319 at 6am today to 297 at 3pm, the air quality was still very unhealthy.

Other divisions in the state currently experiencing high API readings were Sibu (176) and Sri Aman (103).

An API reading of between zero to 50 is good, 51 to 100 is moderate, 101 to 200 is unhealthy, 201 to 300 is very unhealthy, while above 300 is considered hazardous.