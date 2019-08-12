Newly registered NGO makes maiden charity contribution

MIRI: A newly established non-governmental charity organisation made its first contribution yesterday when it presented aid to a family whose house at Kampung Piasau Utara Miri was gutted recently in a fire.

Led by its chairman Khalid Abdul Manap, members of Persatuan Kebajikan Masyarakat Sejahtera Miri handed over rice, noodles, clothing and other essentials to the victims.

“This is our first charity programme since our association was set up three months ago.

“As concerned citizens, our association collected some money to buy needed goods for the victims, who lost all their belongings,” he told The Borneo Post.

According to him, the association’s membership has grown to about 86 since its registration was approved by the Registrar of Societies.

He said the group’s main objective is to render assistance to those in need, particularly the less-fortunate segment of society.