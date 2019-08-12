Report: Guan Eng to seek review of Cabinet decision on khat in vernacular schools

KUCHING: The Cabinet may review its decision to introduce khat or Jawi calligraphy in vernacular schools on Wednesday, barely a week after it was announced that the matter has been resolved as the lesson would be “optional” when it is implemented next year.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has vowed to propose the review at the coming Cabinet meeting, said news portal MalaysiaKini, citing a press statement.

“I will raise again a proposal to review the implementation of Jawi illustrations or seni khat in the Standard 4 Bahasa Malaysia textbooks.

“This matter will be raised in cabinet and is not connected as to whether a minister did or did not say that many ministers disagreed with its introduction to Chinese and Tamil primary schools,” said Lim.

He pointed out that he had previously raised the matter to Cabinet on August 7, after which the Education Ministry merely announced the teaching of the subject would be optional and lessons would be reduced to three pages instead of the initial six.

“DAP ministers had voiced in the cabinet meeting last week, the strong sentiments of the non-Malay community that were unhappy with the Education Ministry for proceeding with the implementation when it was done without prior consultation with stakeholders of Chinese and Tamil primary schools.

“Following this latest development and further consultations and feedback from the public, I will raise the matter again in cabinet this week,” said the DAP secretary-general as quoted by MalaysiaKini.

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik had announced last Thursday that the Cabinet had unanimously decided to go ahead with the introduction of khat for Year 4 pupils in vernacular schools next year.

Besides pointing out that it would now be “optional” and that the number of pages on it in the Bahasa Malaysia textbook would be reduced, he also said there will be no test for pupils on khat.

“The MOE (Ministry of Education) really hopes with the Cabinet’s decision, the issue on the introduction of khat will not be inaccurately sensationalised again to the extent of causing public confusion,” Maszlee had told a press conference in Putrajaya.

Several hours after Maszlee’s announcement, Lim issued a statement in which he urged Malaysians to move on now that the government has decided that the teaching of khat is optional in vernacular schools.

“This decision… will not please everyone, including those from the non-Malay community, who requested that the implementation of introducing khat or Jawi illustrations be deferred pending consultation with all the stakeholders in Chinese and Tamil primary schools.

“However, the cabinet decision yesterday that it is not compulsory but optional and not to be tested in exams would hopefully allow Malaysians to move forward,” he said.