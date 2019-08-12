Sibu’s air quality plunges to unhealthy level with API reading of 161

SIBU: Air quality here plunged to unhealthy level with an Air Pollutant Index (API) reading of 161 as at 8am today.

The riverine town has the second highest API reading in the state.

The place with the highest API reading in the state remained ILP (Industrial Training Institute) Miri with a n API reading of 301 – at hazardous level.

API readings in other monitoring stations – SK Kuala Baram 2 (217), Sri Aman (110), Miri (98), Mukah (90), Sarikei (89), Bintulu (81), Samarahan (78), Kuching (77), Samalaju (74), Kapit (63) and Limbang (55).

Sibu’s API reading breached the 100-mark at 11pm last night, touching 118 from 97 at 10pm.

Most parts of the town are shrouded in haze and smell of fumes filled the air.

Visibility was also reduced along the Rajang River, where the opposite bank was hardly visible.

An API reading of 0 to 50 is considered healthy, 51-100 (moderate), 101-200 (unhealthy), 201-300 (very unhealthy), and 301 and above (hazardous).

On Sunday (Aug 11), satellite images revealed 61 hotspots in Borneo – 56 in Kalimantan and 5 in the Sabah and Sarawak region.

There were two hotspots detected in Sumatra.

Meanwhile, the API reading of 390 is considered hazardous, with young children, elderly persons, smokers and patients with heart and lung diseases the most susceptible.

In pointing this out, Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said exposed persons can get red eyes and dry throat

“Everyone should avoid staying outdoor unless necessary. Wear facial mask when going out. Drink plenty of water except for patients with heart disease. For patients with heart disease, they need to go to the nearest health facilities for advice,” he advised.