Surau distributes korban meat to five charitable bodies

KUCHING: Five charitable organisations received their portions of the ‘korban’ (sacrificial) meat during a Hari Raya Aidiladha event at Surau Darul Mualimin in Taman Desa Guru, Samariang near here yesterday.

Apart from these organisations, 16 children also received their shares.

According Surau Darul Mualimin committee head Abdul Razak Abdul Rahim, single mothers and Muslim converts are also the recipients.

“We distribute the ‘korban’ meat through the Sarawak Islamic Affairs Department (Jais),” he said.

Present to witness the handover was Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The charitable organisations are Rumah Kanak-Kanak Norkiah, Rumah Amal Nur Murni, Baiturrahmah, Laman Kaseh Daycare Centre and Rumah Sri Kenangan (Old Folk’s Home).

In her remarks, Fatimah said she was happy to be able to take part in the event.

“The cooperation between the residents of Taman Desa Guru is great, making this event a success.

“I could see the young and the old working together very hard to make sure that things would be running smoothly,” said the minister.

It is informed that the ‘korban’ meat was from 16 head of cattle.