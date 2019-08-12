Third phase of BSH payments to begin Aug 28 — Finance Ministry

PUTRAJAYA: Third phase payments of the Cost of Living Aid (BSH) 2019 would be made beginning this Aug 28, involving 3.6 million households, with an allocation of RM1.23 billion, said the Finance Ministry.

The payments would be made directly into their bank accounts, the ministry said in a statement here yesterday.

According to the statement, phase 1 and phase 2 payments were made in January and May, respectively, involving an allocation of RM2.85 billion, to households who had their BSH 2019 approved.

The payment also included additional BSH of RM120 per child (up to four children) aged 18 years and below, and children with disabilities (OKU) with no age restriction.

To ensure that the BSH 2019 programme would reach genuinely-eligible recipients, any appeal could be submitted from July 1 to Aug 15 this year, the statement said.

Payments for those whose appeals were successful would be made in September. — Bernama