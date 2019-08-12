US-China trade rift widens

Fundamental outlook

AFTER the failed US-China trade talk in Shanghai recently, President Donald Trump announced a new tariff on US$300 billion worth of Chinese imports last week. The Chinese yuan dropped below 7.00 against the dollar, making it the lowest in a decade. Trump labelled China as a currency manipulator but the Chinese Government rejected that accusation.

Goldman Sachs said it no longer expected a trade deal will be reached before 2020. Former Federal Reserve chief Larry Summers commented that the global markets are at a most dangerous point of recession now since 2011. He also expected UK to slide into a recession due to a potential no-deal Brexit at the end of October.

China’s consumer prices rose 2.8 per cent in July on an annual basis. Trade surplus grew 310 billion renminbi in July. Both statistics were above expectations.

The British GDP contracted 0.2 per cent in 2Q. Italian Government faced collapse as a call of a re-election was made. The current two-party collation Government encountered conflict and is unable to progress further.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen traded lower last week and might fall further. Currently, the trend is resilient at 106.50. Downside is prone to test 104.50 support but sinking beneath this level will open more leeway to dip to lower grounds.

Euro/US dollar rose in mild sentiment last week while the dollar began to recede. This week, we forecast the support will lie strong at 1.11 but the market trend might climb further. On piercing above 1.1250 level, the bulls will ascend to 1.14 as our next target should the dollar correct further.

British pound/US dollar has been under pressure of the Brexit that is less than 100 days away.

The pound continues to decline as market traders confidence dip in view of the new leadership under Prime Minister Boris Johnson. We foresee the range will be tightly contained from 1.20 to 1.215 but breaking beneath the support will see a wave of new selling activity until 1.18.

WTI Crude prices have made recovery last week. We forecast some new demand will begin to enter the market as gold prices correct. We expect the trend will trade from US$53 to US$56 per barrel and prone to build up more buying interest. In technical aspect, the weakening dollar is a good sign to help recovery in crude prices.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives traded in strong uptrend last week as the market reached a three-month high. October Futures closed at RM2,176 per metric tonne on Friday.

This week, the trend may rise further to test RM2,220 per metric tonne before profit-taking occurs.

The trend activity is expected to be contained from RM2,140 to RM2,220 per metric tonne with some mixed trading towards end of the week.

Gold prices have become the safe haven. Market trend has reached US$1,500 per ounce and settled slightly below this benchmark on Friday.

This week, we foresee mixed sentiment in market as some profit-taking activities may occur. The overall range is contained from US$1,475 to US$1,525 per ounce while prone to a correction.

Silver prices surged last week after breaking above US$16.60 per ounce. This week, we expect the silver to climb higher while gold prices might stall. The overall range is expected to trade from US$16.60 to US$17.40 per ounce. Gold and silver will move in alternate momentum as the dollar falls.

Dar Wong has 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at [email protected]