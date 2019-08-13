12 flights at Sibu Airport cancelled, AirAsia states runway lighting failure as cause

SIBU: A total of 12 flights were cancelled due to the closure of Sibu Airport’s runway today.

Information displayed on the airport’s Flight Information Display System (FIDS) stated that 10 of the flights were operated by AirAsia while the other two were operated by MASwings.

The flights affected are those departing Sibu at 5.25pm to Kuching, three Sibu-Kuala Lumpur flights at 6.50pm and 7.30pm and 8.15pm, Sibu-Miri (8.10pm) and Sibu-Kota Kinabalu (8.25pm).

Two flights from Kuching with estimated time of arrival (ETA) at 7.35pm and 8.55pm, two from Kuala Lumpur ETA 7.05pm and 8.50pm, one from Miri ETA 7.50pm and one from Kota Kinabalu ETA 8pm were also affected.

A travel advisory from AirAsia on its website mentioned that the cause of the flight cancellations to and from Sibu were due to a runway lighting failure at Sibu Airport.

A total of 1,561 passengers were affected by the closure.

Sibu Airport manager Zainuddin Abu Nasir revealed the closure was announced after they detected a fault with the runway’s edge lights.

“We detected faults at around 3pm today and after deliberation with the airport’s Emergency Operating Centre (EOC) members, we decided to close the runway at 7pm.

“A flight to Kuala Lumpur was the last flight that managed to depart from Sibu at 6.50pm,” he told a press conference at the airport tonight.

“The lights were restored at 7.50pm but due to safety reasons, we decided to close the runway for tonight’s operation.

“We need to repair and stabilise the lights,” he said.