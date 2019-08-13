Chinese kapitan succumbs to injuries in accident at Debak

KUCHING: A Chinese kapitan succumbed to his injuries after being involved in an accident at Kilometre 2, Jalan Ulu Rimbas, Debak in Betong at around 7pm yesterday.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu, who confirmed the case, said that the deceased Chua Li Jen, 51, had been driving a four wheel drive vehicle from Ulu Rimbas during the incident.

It was believed that the deceased, originally from Jalan Mission, Debak, had lost control of the car and skidded onto the road shoulder.

“The deceased sustained severe injuries to the head and neck and was confirmed to have passed away at the scene after being checked by paramedics,” Alexson said in a statement today.

The deceased was later sent to the Betong Hospital Forensics Department for further action and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.