Committee out to ensure ‘korban’ meat will reach target groups

SIBU: The Sibu Division Korban Committee has streamlined its distribution of ‘korban’ (sacrificial) meat for Hari Raya Aidiladha to ensure that none of the deserving recipients would be left out.

In this respect, Assistant Minister of Education and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee said teams from the committee would go door-to-door to distribute the ‘korban’ meat.

He was met at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Pelawan premises at Jalan Bandong here yesterday, which served as the preparation and distribution centre of the ‘korban’ meat.

According to Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister of Housing and Public Health, 24 head of cattle were slaughtered for the Hari Raya Aidiladha event here.

“The 24 head of cattle were contributed by Nangka Constituency Service Centre and also by some generous individuals, to be distributed to all the mosques and suraus.

“And from there, each of this place would deliver 30kg of ‘korban’ meat to the collection centre here (PBB Pelawan premises) for distribution to the needy folk in Sibu, as per the lists provided by the JKKKs (village security and development committees),” he told reporters here, adding that the number of the ‘korban’ meat recipients in Sibu for this year is 707 people.

“We have the Sibu Division Korban Committee to organise this event and for this reason, we do not encourage the individual surau or mosque (committee) to distribute (‘korban’ meat) to the needy folk.

“This is because we have teams to carry out door-to-door delivery,” explained Dr Annuar, who is Nangka assemblyman.

Nevertheless, Dr Annuar acknowledged that there were also generous individuals who contributed and distributed the ‘korban’ meat on their own initiative.