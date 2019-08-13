DBKU to tighten enforcement against litterbugs at Kuching Waterfront

KUCHING: Enforcement will be intensified to educate the public against littering indiscriminately at the Kuching Waterfront here, said Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) Datuk Bandar Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai.

He said the bad habits of such litterbugs was especially glaring when the nightly Musical Fountain sessions were played, attracting large crowds who also leave behind large amounts of rubbish.

“We are talking about attitude and such attitude is unbecoming of city folks residing in a city complete with sophisticated facilities,” he said.

“I say this because every time the musical fountain show ends, we can see all sorts of rubbish left behind at the site. We hope to change their bad habits using some form of enforcement,” he told the media during a visit to the Kuching Waterfront here today.

Abang Abdul Wahap said DBKU will be deploying a surveillance team to patrol the site during these shows as part of the enforcement effort.

Although DBKU will not impose any fine or summons on the offenders on the spot, but hidden cameras installed at strategic places will be helpful in identifying the offenders.

He also advised members of the public to be civic-minded and to emulate the attitude of Koreans and Japanese in managing rubbish.

There are rubbish bins all around and it is for the people to utilise them instead of littering indiscriminately, he reiterated.