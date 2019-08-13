Dept records 2-3 cases of child protection, delinquency each month

BINTULU: The Welfare Department (JKM) here records an average of two to three cases each month involving troubled children, says JKM Bintulu officer Taddy Ajin.

He said as of July this year, the department has registered a total of 37 cases of children involved in social problems as well as those in need of protection.

“The statistics show the risk of social problems involving children although the number of cases is still under control.

“Proactive action must be taken to contain and to ensure there will be no increase of such problems,” he said when officiating at an appreciation night for the Bintulu Children Welfare Team, here recently.

According to Taddy, the Bintulu Children Welfare Team has been very influential in helping the department solve various social issues with their experience and knowledge in their respective fields.

He assured that the team members are given the power to carry out their task and responsibility as their appointment was stipulated under Section 7 of the Child Act 2001 (Amendment 2016).

“You have the power under this act and should not be afraid to perform your duties in accordance with the standard operating procedure,” he said, adding the team’s role in helping troubled children ought not to be questioned.

Taddy pointed out that JKM prioritises the best interest of children and that sending them to welfare institutions would only be considered as a last resort.

“Welfare institutions are not the place for parents to relinquish their responsibility of their children, and we hope the welfare of the children will be given top priority.”

Among those present during the dinner were JKM Bintulu community development officer Catherine Machop, Pusat Aktiviti Kanak-kanak Bintulu chairman Janudin Abdul Rahman, Bintulu Children Welfare Team chairman Kaderi Yusoff and JKM Bintulu coordinator Farizah Mohd Tudin.