Double supply of buffaloes for Hari Raya Haji next year – MP

LAWAS: Lawas must double the supply of suitable buffaloes to meet the demand for sacrificial meat during the Hari Raya Aidiladha next year.

Lawas MP Datuk Henry Sum Agong said the production must be increased as this year’s demand was met by imports from neighbouring Sabah due to insufficient local supply.

Henry Sum was speaking at the presentation of 22 head of buffaloes at Kampung Baru on Sunday at Masjid At Taqwa where they would be distributed to mosques and suraus throughout the district.

The slaughter of the animal is usually done after the prayer in the morning of Hari Raya Aidiladha.

It is the festivity when Muslims commemorate the sacrifices of Prophet Ibrahim, who had demonstrated how deep and immense his faith was when he was put to the test by Allah when told to sacrifice his son Ismail and was stopped when he passed the test and a ram was substituted as sacrifice.

Henry Sum was representing Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan who was unwell and unable to attend the function.

The donors for this year were Awang Tengah and his wife Datuk Dayang Morliah Awang Daud, who is Perkim Lawas chairperson, Henry Sum, Lembaga Amanah Khairat Islam (Lakhil) Lawas and Petronas.

Witnessing the occasion were Lawas District agriculture officer Doroup Mail, village chief Tajuddin Tahir and community leaders in Bukit Sari.

Also present were Lawas District Council deputy chairman Awangku Jinal Abidin Pengiran Jawa and board members of Lakhil Lawas.