Family offers RM50,000 reward for info on missing Nora Anne

NILAI: Nora Anne Quoirin’s family is offering a RM50,000 reward for anyone with information that may help find the special needs teenager who disappeared on Aug 4 from a resort while on holiday here.

Nora Anne’s mother, Meabh Jaseprine Quoirin, said the reward had been donated by an anonymous Belfast-based business for any information that could directly help to find her missing daughter.

She noted that the police had been working hard to bring the 15-year-old girl home.

“In order to help their investigation, we have decided to offer a reward RM50,000 for any information that directly helps us to find Nora,” she told reporters at the Pantai Police Station in Seremban today.

“Nora is our first child. She has been vulnerable since the day she was born. She is so precious to us and our hearts are breaking. We are appealing to anyone who has information on Nora to help us find her,” the distraught mother said.

Meabh Jaseprine also urged the public with any information on her daughter to call the police hotline at 0111-2285058 or email [email protected] from outside Malaysia.

Day Nine of the search-and-rescue mission today involved 353 personnel.

Nora Anne and her family arrived at the Negeri Sembilan resort on Aug 3 for a two-week holiday.

The family found her missing from her room at the resort the following morning. – Bernama