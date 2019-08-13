Firefighters, volunteers resume firefighting operation at Kuala Baram

MIRI: Firefighters and volunteers resume their operation to put out fire and smoke from peat soil, bush and forest fire at Kuala Baram today, as they struggle to bring down the haze which has choked Mirians since last week.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department chief Law Poh Kiong in a statement today, said his men, who comprised of 33 personnel and 12 volunteers from Naim Cendera Sdn. Bhd were currently carrying out firefighting at three hotspots namely along Kuala Baram bypass (leading towards Sg Tujoh CIQ), Lot 3709 (Naim nursery) and near Hamidah Yaakop Welfare Complex and Miri Industrial Training Institute (ILP).

Meanwhile, the Air Pollutant Index (API) reading at SK Kuala Baram monitoring station which recorded the highest readings in the country of 401 at 7am today, had dropped to 219 as of 12pm.

On the other hand, the API reading at ILP Miri monitoring station continued to increase from 316 at 7am today to 340 at 12pm.

The API reading at Miri monitoring station recorded a moderate API reading of 84 at 12pm.

Meanwhile, deputy chief Minister who is also Chairman of State Disaster Management Committee Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas is scheduled to hold a press conference at Tudan Watch Tower at around 3.30pm today.