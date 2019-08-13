Free hydrogen bus rides for public, tourists from Sept 15

KUCHING: The three hydrogen buses currently undergoing two-week trial runs in the city here will be accessible to the public and tourists at no charge, starting Sept 15.

In announcing this, Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain said two buses will be available to the public while the third will be for tourists.

“We will be commissioning one bus for the public first, then proceed to commissioning another bus (for the public). One bus will be available for tourists to transport them to and from hotels as well as tourist spots.

“The bus will also be available for tourists should it be included in their tour packages.

“The tourist route is also free for the time being, until the state government decides otherwise,” he said when met by reporters after officiating the distribution of sacrificial meat at SEDC Tower, Isthmus, here yesterday.

Abdul Aziz, however, did not specify if the free service for locals will be permanent or temporary, as in the case of tourists.

He remarked that there were no problems with regards to the acquisition of the required licences and permits to commission the buses, but added that the buses would still have to undergo further trial runs to ensure everything run smoothly.

“We still need to do the trial run to make sure that everything is okay, especially with regards to refueling the buses.”

The trial run for the buses, which began on Aug 1 and ends tomorrow (Aug 14), does not include the ferrying of passengers.

Among the roads and routes covered are Jalan Abell, Jalan Padungan, Kuching Waterfront to Damai Beach in Santubong, and Jalan Tun Abdul Rahman Yaakub to Medan Niaga Kubah Ria.