Haze: SK Kuala Baram 2, ILP Miri monitoring stations continue to record hazardous API readings as of 8am

MIRI: SK Kuala Baram 2 and ILP Miri monitoring stations continue to record hazardous air quality with Air Pollutant Index (API) readings of 362 and 338 respectively as of 8am today.

The API reading at SK Kuala Baram 2 monitoring station increased dramatically from 353 at 5pm yesterday to 419 at 5am. It then dropped to 362 at 8am today.

The API reading at ILP Miri monitoring station also increased from only 299 at 5pm yesterday to 338 at 7am today.

Another station, Miri recorded a moderate reading of 90 as of 8am.

An API reading of between 0 and 50 is good while 51 to 100 is moderate, 101 to 200 is unhealthy, 201 to 300 very unhealthy, and 301 and above is deemed hazardous.

Mirians, especially those living in Kuala Baram, Senadin, Tudan, Permyjaya and surrounding areas are advised to avoid outdoor activities in view of the current API readings which are hazardous especially to those with health issues.