JPJ’s license plate e-bidding system coming to Sarawak, launches in Sibu and Samarahan on Sept 24

KUCHING: The state Road Transport Department (JPJ) will introduce JPJeBid, an online vehicle license plate number bidding system on Sept 24, enabling motorists to bid online for the numbers of their choice.

State JPJ director Mohd Syafiq Anas Abdullah said the system would be introduced in Samarahan and Sibu divisions first, while Kuching and Miri would follow suit in the near future.

For Samarahan division, the current ‘running’ vehicle license plates would start with the QCK #### designation, while for Sibu, it would follow the QS #### L designation.

“To do away with the previous system of doing it manually for vehicle license plate bids, effective from Sept 24, the state JPJ will use the e-bidding system for greater transparency.

“The e-bidding system will be free of human interference in the transaction,” he told reporters today at the state JPJ headquarters at 12th mile Jalan Kuching-Serian here.

Mohd Syafiq added that the new e-bidding system would also stop past practices of others getting hold of large amounts of vehicle license plate numbers and then auctioning them off.

He explained that those who wish to place bids on the plate numbers of their choice would have to open an account with JPJ offices, and that without such an account, any such transaction could not be carried out.

Mohd Syafiq pointed out that such a system has been implemented in different states, with Sarawak being the eighth state to implement it after Sabah.

“We expect this e-bidding system to get a very good response from the public as what is happening in Peninsula Malaysia,” he pointed out.

Among the states which have implemented the e-bidding system are Pulau Pinang and Kedah.

Under the system, a vehicle registration number will automatically be awarded to the highest bidder.