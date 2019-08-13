KPLB plans to set up shops promoting rural products at six international airports

KOTA TINGGI: The Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) is planning to set up shops specifically selling and promoting products by rural entrepreneurs, at six international airports in the country.

Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the planning would need the cooperation from Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad that manages the six airports, namely the KL International Airport (KLIA), Penang International Airport, Senai International Airport (Johor), Langkawi International Airport (Kedah), Kuching International Airport (Sarawak) and Kota Kinabalu International Airport (Sabah).

She said it was aimed at promoting rural products at the ‘international’ level in line with the Visit Malaysia Year 2020.

“This is after taking into consideration the lack of specific sales centre to promote rural products in most of our international airports.

“In Sepang, Selangor, for example, there are a lot of small and medium enterprises there, but sadly in the KLIA itself, there is no place that foreign tourists can stop by to purchase or enjoy our rural products, whether on their arrival or before their departure.

“So, when we have this shop, it will in some way give the tourists the first impression or unforgettable memory of their time in Malaysia.”

Rina, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Srikandi chief said this to reporters after attending the Korban Perdana dan Kenduri Rakyat programme organised by Bersatu Srikandi at Felda Adela in conjunction with Aidiladha here today.

She said the KPLB would also collaborate with several other parties, including Mara, to identify the suitable products to be displayed or sold at the shops.

“At present, we are looking into the lists of the products, including food products from our small and medium industry, as well as rural tourism products such as homestay, hotel accommodation and interesting activities.

“InsyaAllah, when all is ready, we will announce it,” she added. – Bernama