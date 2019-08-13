Lorry driver killed in head-on collision at Jalan Miri-Bintulu

MIRI: A lorry driver was killed and two others were injured when in a head-on collision at Jalan Miri-Bintulu near Borneo Tropical Rainforest Resort at around 6.50am today.

The victim, who was pinned to his seat, was extricated by personnel from Lopeng Fire and Rescue Station (Bomba).

He was pronounced dead by paramedics from Miri Hospital who were present at the scene.

According to eyewitnesses, the victim was heading towards Batu Niah from Miri City when he collided with the oncoming pickup truck.

The driver of the truck and his passenger escaped with minor injuries.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident.