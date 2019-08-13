‘Multi-racial PSB fighting for better Sarawak for all’

SIBU: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is a multi-racial party whose aim is to fight for the interest of all Sarawakians, says party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

He said PSB’s role is to unite the people for a better political direction in order to fulfil their aspirations for a better Sarawak

“(Chinese President) Xi Jinping once said: ‘The expectation of the people is to have better education, stable job, better income, better social security, better healthcare system and better living condition. They hope their children will grow up in these conditions’.

“These are also the aspirations of the people of Sarawak, which is also the vision and objective of PSB,” said Wong when addressing the 80th anniversary celebration dinner of Sarawak Liing Hung Wong Clan Association, where he was the guest of honour, here on Sunday.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman said his decision to resign from the state cabinet arose from the ‘political force of reality’, but one which has allowed him to chart a new political direction.

He gave his assurance that he is committed to leading PSB, with the party aiming to set up branches throughout Sarawak to cater to the aspirations of the people.

“Due to the political scenario in Sarawak, people have been concerned about the future of PSB. Our political path is long and winding, and I will be committed for the sake of the people of Sarawak.”

Touching on the association, Wong said over the years, the early clan settlers who came from the south of Fujian, China were able to establish influence and play a role in promoting development.

He said the association has strove to take care of the welfare and education needs of clan members, adding this spirit was worthy of praise.

Wong also advised members to keep abreast with technological advances, and suggested the association set up its own webpage to allow a wider audience to know of its activities.

“I also hope you will establish contact with overseas clans for mutually beneficial relations,” he added.

Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau, Dudong assemblyman Datuk Tiong Thai King and

association chairman Wong Khing Ping were among those present.