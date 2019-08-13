Penghulu blames dengue situation on lackadaisical attitude of residents

MIRI: The dengue situation in Taman Tunku is still serious despite several campaigns carried out by Miri Health Office the past two months, said community leader Penghulu Randi Elon.

He said this is because the residents refused to cooperate whenever a campaign to clear their area of aedes breeding grounds was carried out.

“The situation is likely to continue due to a lack of cooperation from local residents, where water-filled containers in the back and front of the house are still not being cleared despite being informed by the Health Department,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

He lamented that the campaign and fogging would be useless if the residents refused to dispose of all receptacles containing water, because the larvae in the containers will hatch, increasing the number of aedes mosquitoes.

“I, therefore, urge the locals to cooperate with the health office in the campaign against dengue and aedes mosquitoes,” he said.

Randi thanked the Miri District Health Office, Miri District Office, Miri City Council, area councillors, Neighbourhood Watch Committee (KRT), Resident Committee (JKP) and others who were involved in the campaign last week.

He also expressed his gratitude to Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni and Lambir assemblyman Ripin Lamat who were involved in last week’s programme.

A teacher of SMK Taman Tunku, Elthen Daor, said being a resident of Taman Tunku, he was aware of the increasing cases of dengue fever in the area.

“I just feel that some people are still unaware of the impact of this outbreak on society.

“As teachers, we are committed to educating and communicating the dangers and effects of dengue to school children and working to implement the necessary precautions,” said Elthen.

A 31-year-old clerk and resident of Taman Tunku, Sebastian Lusat Juk, concurred with Randi and Elthen that the residents must check receptacles that contain water in their area.

When contacted yesterday, Sarawak Health Department director Dr Jamilah Hashim said the department would issue a press release on dengue and the latest situation soon.