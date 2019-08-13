Police: Body found 2km from resort where Franco-Irish teen Nora Anne went missing

KUCHING: Police have announced the discovery of a body approximately two kilometers away from the resort where Franco-Irish teenager Nora Anne was reported missing.

The 15-year-old girl with special needs disappeared from her room at the resort on Aug 4.

Since her disappearance, the authorities have mounted a large-scale search and rescue operation, but were unable to locate any trace of the missing teen until a body was found today.

According to police, the body found by the search-and-rescue team was believed to be of a female.

“The fair-skinned body has yet to be identified. The forensics team has been summoned to identify the body,” Negeri Sembilan Police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusof told reporters here.

He said the body was found at 1.57 pm. – Bernama