Sabah Dong Zong to support petition to oppose inclusion of khat

KOTA KINABALU: The United Association of Private Chinese Secondary School Committees, Sabah (Sabah Dong Zong) will join the petition to oppose the inclusion of khat or Jawi calligraphy in Bahasa Melayu (BM) textbook for vernacular schools.

Its chairman Datuk Jimmy Yong Kyok Ming said Sabah Dong Zong would write to the board of governors of the nine Chinese independent secondary schools in the state today to urge them to take part in the petition.

Yong, who is also the chairman of the board of governors for Sabah Tshung Tsin Secondary School, said this when contacted yesterday.

The national Dong Zong, along with 10 associations and Tamil groups, have launched

the petition to oppose the teaching of khat in vernacular schools.

“Sabah Dong Zong fully supports the petition,” Yong said. At the same time, he urged the over 80 board of governors of Chinese vernacular schools in Sabah to support the petition and to indicate to the Ministry of Education the wishes of the Chinese educators.

He had earlier urged the Ministry of Education to withdraw its policy to add khat into the BM syllabus of Chinese vernacular schools. He said a more thorough study was needed before making such decision.

Yong said the addition of khat into BM curriculum would only increase the burden of pupils.