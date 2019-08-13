Sarawak youths urged to choose army career

SERIAN: The army wants more Sarawak youths to make a career with it, said Eastern Field Commander Leftenan Jeneral Datuk Wira Zamrose Mohd Zain yesterday.

Explaining that the army is promoting career opportunities among young people in the state, Zamrose said “the pay is not much but at least our work (the army) is undertaken in service of the country and religion”.

He was speaking at a Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration hosted by the army’s Eastern Field Command headquarters for villagers from Kampung Darul Islam Belimbing in Padawan here.

He also invited villagers to attend parades and other events at the headquarters so that they in turn could promote the idea of an army career among their children.

Present at the function were First Division Commander Mejar Jeneral Datuk Md Din Abu and Chief of Staff Brig Jen Datuk Kamarol Fauzi Mohd Said, as well as village head Hussein Banyak. — Bernama