STIDC distributes ‘korban’ meat to staff, subsidiaries for Aidiladha

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Some 100 staff members of Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) and its subsidiaries received ‘korban’ (sacrificial) meat yesterday in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha 2019.

On hand to present the meat was STIDC assistant general manager for resource planning Hamzah Morshidi, who is also Surau STIDC committee chairman.

Hamzah represented STIDC general manager Hashim Bojet to launch the half-day ‘Ibadah Qurban’ programme, which took place at STIDC Furniture Industry Complex here.

Speaking to reporters later, Hamzah said six head of cattle had been allocated this year for the annual ‘korban’ event.

“Three head of cows are meant for staff members of STIDC and its subsidiaries. It is special this year because we are giving a head of cow each to three other recipients,” he said, listing the three recipients as Surau STIDC Northern Region in Bintulu, the Armed Forces (ATM) Penrissen Mosque and Kampung Segedup.

Among the STIDC subsidiaries are Harwood Timber Sdn Bhd, Saratim Insurance Agency Services Sdn Bhd and Sarawak Planted Forest Sdn Bhd.

Hamzah said a 35-member working committee would be giving away the ‘korban’ meat to the recipients.

“This is STIDC’s annual event to celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha with our staff and subsidiaries.”

This year, Hamzah said the supplier of the cows did the slaughtering before delivering the carcasses to the complex.

The working committee prepared the meat and packed it into portions, ready for distribution.

Hamzah thanked the working committee and the contributors for making the annual event a success.

STIDC Furniture Industry Complex entrepreneur development manager Omar Ali Sepian was also present.