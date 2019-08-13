STIDC invites China bamboo company to set up plant in S’wak

KOTA SAMARAHAN: A company from China is exploring the viability of setting up a bamboo processing plant in Sarawak, according to Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC).

STIDC assistant general manager for resource planning Hamzah Morshidi said the Chinese company from Anji, Zhejiang province, specialises in bamboo products.

“We visited the company’s factory in Anji with Matrade (Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation) during our last trade mission to China.

“We have invited them to invest in Sarawak by setting up a factory in Sarawak and they are looking into this,” he said during the ‘Ibadah Qurban’ programme held in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha at STIDC Furniture Industry Complex here yesterday.

With him was STIDC Furniture Industry Complex entrepreneur development manager Omar Ali Sepian.

Hamzah said the plan of getting a Chinese firm to invest in a plant in Sarawak is to come up with a new industry for the state, adding that gone were the days when Sarawak depended heavily on natural forests and timber products to generate revenue.

According to him, the trade mission to China was organised between July 23 and 27, during which the Malaysian delegation was briefed by the Shanghai Chinese Chamber on how Sarawak could benefit in terms of furniture development, particularly on bamboo products.

He pointed out that the state had already embarked on a bamboo plantation.

“In Sarawak, we have a pilot project in Balai Ringin where 25 hectares of land have been planted with bamboo. This six-month-old pilot project is seeing 13 species of bamboo being grown locally.”

Hamzah said the project is closely monitored by the Sarawak Bamboo Industry Committee that comprises seven agencies.