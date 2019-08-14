Accident victim succumbs to severe injuries

MIRI: A 28-year-old man succumbed to severe injuries sustained from an accident that occurred at Jalan Pujut-Miri around 4am yesterday.

It is believed that he was driving towards the city centre from Pujut when he lost control of his car, which then veered off the road before crashing into the steel divider.

The impact from the crash caused the car to overturn.

The paramedics, who arrived at the scene upon receiving an emergency call, rushed the man to Miri Hospital.

However, the doctors later pronounced him dead.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of Road Transport Act 1987.