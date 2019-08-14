Civics education implemeneted in integrated, holistic manner — Maszlee

PUTRAJAYA: Civics education is being implemented in schools in an integrated and holistic manner encompassing both the literacy and practical aspects of the subject, said Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik.

“The implementation is done inside and outside the classroom involving schools, the community, the private sector and the ministry,” he said at the launch of the Civics Education 2019 by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad here yesterday.

Civics education, which was introduced last June, takes up one hour in the fourth week of every month during the teaching of the Bahasa Melayu, English, Islamic Education, Moral Education and History subjects as well as during the assembly and co-curricular activities.

In the case of pre-schools, pupils will be taught civics education for 30 minutes, as well as during the assembly and co-curricular activities, he said.

Maszlee said the module, concept and new approach in civics education in pre-schools, and primary and secondary schools throughout the country were implemented on the advice and inspiration of Dr Mahathir.

“Our children will know noble values and ethics.

They will also be equipped with the knowledge of citizenship,” he said.

Maszlee said the ministry had mapped out the module for civics education with an exemplar on the subject, a manual on school assembly and noble practices, as well as a manual on civics education practices in curriculum to help teachers implement civics education.

He said several parties in the private sector have also come forward to help promote the civic values taught in schools so that these practices could also be promoted outside schools.

Maszlee said civics education is aimed at teaching citizens to know their rights, responsibilities and moral values so that they could contribute to the well-being of the community and country.

“Our children will learn integrity, trust, diligence and discipline, hate corruption, power abuse and bullying, the importance of appreciating the less able group and having mutual respect for our differences, unity and love for the country,” he said.

When asked by reporters later for his comment on the DAP leadership’s plan to again raise the khat (Jawi calligraphy) issue in the Cabinet tomorrow, Maszlee said the question should be directed to DAP as he was not a member of the party.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, who is also Finance Minister, was reported as saying that he would ask the Cabinet to review the introduction of khat in the Year Four Bahasa Melayu textbook.

After Lim had first raised the matter on Aug 7, the Cabinet agreed that the teaching of khat should be optional and not compulsory. — Bernama