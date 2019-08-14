Dengue cases in Sarawak record astronomical rise of 270 per cent

KUCHING: The number of dengue cases in Sarawak from January to Aug 12 this year have shot up by 270 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.

Sarawak Health Director Dr Jamilah Hashim said a total 1,258 cases were already recorded throughout Sarawak during this period while the same period last year only saw 340 cases.

The highest number of cases was in Kuching division with 485 cases, followed by Miri (169), Betong (125), Sibu (119), Samarahan (101) Kapit (59), Serian (57), Sarikei (44), Bintulu (41), Sri Aman (23), Limbang (21), and Mukah (14).

“We at Sarawak Health Department want to single out the current situation at Taman Tunku in Miri, where 49 cases have been recorded from January until Aug 12 this year, whereas there were zero cases in the same period last year.

“There are four dengue outbreaks already detected this year at Taman Tunku and nearby Taman Jelita, namely four cases at Jalan Kuching Timur 3 during epidemiological weeks of 21 to 24, 30 cases at Jalan Kuching Timur 3 during epidemiological weeks 30 to 31, four cases at Jalan Kuching Timur during epidemiological weeks 31 to 33 and three cases at Jalan Perisai, Taman Jelita from epidemiological week 33,” she said in a statement today.

She revealed that at all the reported locations, comprehensive control and prevention activities have been carried out which include removal of breeding grounds, larviciding, fogging, cleaning of potential breeding ground, enforcement through issuance of compounds and health educational activity.

She also said that for Taman Tunku Miri, two dengue outbreak committee meetings had been held with the relevant agencies especially Miri City Council on Aug 1 and Aug 9.

The ‘gotong royong’ activity to clean up the area has also been held twice on Aug 3 and Aug 10, she added.

She also advised those who are experiencing fevers and living in dengue outbreak areas to immediately seek treatment at the nearest health clinic if they suspect they have symptoms related to the disease.

“Follow the prevention steps as suggested by the Health Ministry through these websites www.myhealth.gov.my or www.infosihat.gov.my,” she said.