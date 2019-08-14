ILP Miri’s air quality continues to be hazardous with API of 363

MIRI: The air quality at Industrial Training Institute (ILP) Miri continues to show hazardous readings with an Air Pollutant Index (API) of 363 as at 9am today.

The reading showed a slight drop from an API of 379, recorded at 7am.

The API reading at SK Kuala Baram 2 on the other hand stood at 278 while another station, Miri shows an increase in the reading from a moderate 94 at 6am to 116 at 9am.

API readings of between 0 and 50 are categorised as good, between 51 and 100 (moderate), between 101 and 200 (unhealthy), between 201 and 300 (very unhealthy) and over 301 (hazardous).

With the school holidays ending this Sunday (Aug 18), firefighters are under enormous pressure to put out hotspots detected at Lot 3709 (Naim’s nursery) in Kuala Baram.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas during his visit here yesterday said if the API continues to show readings above 200, all schools in the surrounding areas would be closed.

“Under the National Haze Management Plan, there is a standard operating procedure (SOP) where when the API reading reaches 200, within 24 hours the Education Department will decide on the closure of schools,” Uggah said.

Uggah, who is also the State Disaster Management Committee chairman, said face masks will be distributed to schools if the hazy condition persists.

Meanwhile, Zone 6 Fire and Rescue Station chief Supt Law Poh Kiong in a brief statement to the media said their operation resumes at 9am today.

“We will be putting out fires at Hamidah Yaakop Welfare Complex today,” he said.

A bombardier belonging to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency is expected to arrive here today to carry out water bombing in Kuala Baram.