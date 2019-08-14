Judge recuses herself from FAS sec-gen funds abuse case

KUCHING: Sessions Court Judge Dayang Ellyn Narisa Abang Ahmad today withdrew from presiding over a graft case involving former Football of Association (FAS) secretary-general Ismail alias Razali Dolhan to maintain the integrity of the proceedings.

Dayang Ellyn said she knew Razali and his family members well, and for her to recuse herself from hearing the case will also erase all doubts in respect to prejudice and bias.

The Sessions court fixed Aug 20 as remention of the case before Judge Marutin Pagan.

Razali on Aug 2 pleaded not guilty to committing three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) by abusing FAS funds totalling RM191,298.70 in 2017.

Razali, who is a director of the Malaysian Football Board, is being charged under Section 408 of the Penal Code that carries a maximum penalty of 14 years’ imprisonment and whipping and a fine upon conviction.

Razali was released on RM8,000 bail in two sureties and has been ordered to report himself at Gita Police station once every two weeks while the case is pending disposal.