Police: Don’t click link in suspicious WhatsApp message offering RM8,500 from govt

KUCHING: The public are called to be wary of a WhatsApp message claiming to be a public announcement by the Ministry of Human Resources.

Users are warned against filling in the form on the website as they may have their private information stolen by unscrupulous parties.

In the message, it is said that Malaysians who have worked between 1990 to 2019 are eligible to collect RM8,500 from the Malaysian government.

A link to a website was also provided for users to “check” if they are entitled to withdraw the purported funds.

By clicking the link, a user is redirected to a website with the heading “Ministry of Labor and Manpower” and a questionnaire for users to complete.

“Users should be careful of such websites as there are no elements or characteristics of a typical government website,” said Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) chief Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah when contacted today.

He added that the absence of a “.gov.my” in the website address where users are redirected, is in fact a red flag of it being dubious.

Websites which belonged to the Malaysian Government he further add would have a certain characteristics and criteria that needs to be met on its main page and links.

“The advert on this particular website however looks unprofessional,” he added.