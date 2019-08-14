Raw water supply at Selangau Water Treatment Plant beginning to dry up as heat wave continues

SIBU: Prolonged hot weather in the state is beginning to affect the raw water supply that provides water to the Selangau Water Treatment Plant.

Sibu Division Rural Water Supply Department through the pictures shared on its Facebook page on Tuesday showed that the water level in Batang Mukah, Selangau had started to recede.

Such a scenario is expected to slightly reduce the water production capacity at the Selangau Water Treatment Plant.

The department will continue its pumping operations to ensure that there is no water interruption.

At the same time, the department will monitor the water level from time to time.

Accordingly, the public is advised to use water sparingly.