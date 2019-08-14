Red notice for arrest of Jho Low, Nik Faisal still in force

KUALA LUMPUR: The red notice issued by Interpol against fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, who is better known as Jho Low, and the former chief executive officer of SRC International Sdn Bhd, Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, is still in force, the High Court here was told yesterday.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Special Operations Division Senior Assistant Commissioner Rosli Husain, 54, said this is because these two have yet to be arrested.

The red notice, issued on June 11, 2018 by Interpol through Bukit Aman’s National Central Bureau (NCB), is to alert authorities on efforts to find and arrest them for extradition together with two other individuals, Mohammed Redzuan Adamshah and Toh Lian Seng.

The 57th prosecution witness said this when replying to deputy public prosecutor Datuk Ishak Mohd Yusoff during examination-in-chief on the 52nd day of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s SRC International trial.

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one count of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International funds amounting to RM42 million.

“The Malaysian Consul General in Hong Kong, Datuk Tengku Sirajuzzaman Tengku Mohamed Ariffin, also signed the application letter from the Malaysia Immigration director then to cancel Jho Low’s passport.

“The purpose of the letter is to enable the Hong Kong authorities to arrest the businessman for entering the country illegally,” he said.

The witness also confirmed that an email was sent by Bukit Aman’s NCB to its Hong Kong counterparts asking the Hong Kong authorities to arrest Jho Low and another individual, Eric Tan Kim Loong, who were believed to be at the Maggie & Rose Family Members Club in Repulse Bay.

However, according to Rosli, the Hong Kong authorities never arrested them.

Rosli said in efforts to track down Jho Low and Nik Faisal, MACC had made announcements in the media but received no response.

Investigations also showed that Nik Faisal and Jho Low had never returned to Malaysia since they left the last time, he said.

The hearing before judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues today. — Bernama