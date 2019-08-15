Army veterans lodge police report against business tycoon for insulting remarks against soldiers

KUCHING: Veterans of the armed forces in the state have rejected an apology from businessman Koon Yew Yin for what they deemed as insulting remarks towards the country’s armed forces.

Instead, they have lodged a police report against Koon, demanding for an investigation and that he be brought to justice.

The report was lodged at Sungai Maong police station this morning was led by Ranger Veterans Association president Left Col (Rtd) Mohd Melintang Abdullah.

About 50 army veterans from the various associations in the state were present to give moral support.

Mohd Melintang said the remarks by Koon was an insult to both the armed forces and Yang di-Pertuan Agong as the highest commander of the armed forces.

“We are not accepting the apology from Mr Koon, and today we are lodging a police report for him to be investigated and for justice to be done.

“For the police report, I am representing nine associations of the armed forces veterans,” he told reporters outside the police station.

On Tuesday, Koon, among other things, said the armed forces “did nothing, except to eat and sleep”.

He also said that majority of the armed forces have never fired a single gunshot, except on training grounds.

In a WhatsApp message to Utusan Online, Koon apologised for his remarks after severe backlash from the public.

“Why are you (Koon) only apologising now after making such statements, for reasons best known to yourself?” Mohd Melintang asked.

He said Koon, being an educated person, should not have come up with such statements, as it hurts the feeling of both those serving in active duty in the armed forces and those who have retired.