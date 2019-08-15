Businessman found hanged at tyre shop

SIPITANG: A businessman was found hanged at a tyre shop at Mile 1, Sipitang-Sindumin road yesterday.

Sipitang police chief DSP Champin Piuh said the 56-year-old man’s body was found hanging from the ceiling by his brother-in-law around 9.30am.

“Police were informed of the discovery and a team was dispatched to the scene.

“Initial investigation did not find any foul play on either the victim’s body or the surrounding area but investigation will be carried out,” he said.

The body was taken to the Sipitang Hospital for a post-mortem while police have currently classified the case as sudden death.