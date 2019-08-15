Fisherman dies after accidentally shooting himself with homemade rifle

KUCHING: A 45-year-old fisherman died in a freak accident while hunting at Batu Belat, Sungai Muara Tuang at around midnight on Aug 13.

Kota Samarahan District police chief DSP Lee Chong Chern, who confirmed the case, said it was believed that the deceased accidentally shot himself with a homemade rifle when he fell from a tree while using it as a vantage point.

“The deceased has been identified as Patrick Henry from Kampung Temedak, Kota Sentosa. His body was discovered by his hunting partner who heard a distant shot coming from the direction of the deceased,” said Lee in a statement today.

The 57-year-old hunting partner said Lee was waiting in a boat while the deceased was on the tree some 500 metres away.

As soon as he heard the shot, the hunting partner proceeded to make his way to the deceased and was shocked to see the side of his face covered in blood.

The hunting partner then telephoned the deceased’s family members for assistance.

“Initial investigations revealed that no foul play was involved and the police have classified this case as sudden death,” said Lee.

He also said that this was the second time the deceased and his hunting partner have hunted in the same area.

The deceased is also believed to have shot himself with a homemade rifle, which was seized and disposed under Section 53 of the Firearms Act 1960.