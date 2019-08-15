Mapping technology for Pan Borneo Highway

KUCHING: HERE Technologies’ True mapping technology will be used for upcoming mapping of Pan Borneo Highway, allowing for location intelligence to contribute to the development of smart cities and enable future transportation and logistics use cases.

This was revealed at HERE Technologies’ official launch of the HERE True Car in Sarawak held at Borneo Convention Centre yesterday.

The launch not only signals the company’s foray into East Malaysia, it also marks the complete expansion and coverage of HERE True Car in Malaysia, having previously started mapping in Peninsular Malaysia in 2015.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg affirmed that location technology plays a key role and is an essential building block in ensuring success.

“With this event, it is clear that we have taken yet another step forward as we continue our journey towards the future of a digital economy in Malaysia and particularly, in Sarawak. Location technology plays a key role and is an essential building block in ensuring success,” Abang Johari said in his opening speech read by Assistant Minister of Housing and Public Health Dr Annuar Rapaee.

“Every person and every sector play an important part and represents the foundation and pillars to the ecosystem as we mobilise towards a smart economy.”

He highlighted that armed with 3D capability, the True Car will provide highly defined and precise coverage of roads and highways, shops and businesses, and residential areas.

“The Pan Borneo Highway that stretches over a distance of more than 2,000 kilometers which we will map in 3D with HERE’s True Car technology, is an example which can then be applied to developing future autonomous driving for cars, trucks and even truck platooning, making travel and deliveries safer and more efficient.”

According to HERE Technologies’ director for SEA Product Portfolio Operations Abhijit Sengupta, the Pan Borneo Highway is set to be the company’s first project in East Malaysia which it will map in 3D.

“Highly precise maps based on HERE True technology allow for location intelligence to contribute to the development of smart cities and enable future transportation and logistics use cases

“Most importantly, they are also critical and essential to autonomous driving as they bring safety, efficiency, convenience and comfort.

“Ultimately, they also help the car’s occupants trust what the car is doing,” he added.