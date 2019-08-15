Masing: Zakir Naik banned from Sarawak since Adenan’s time as CM

KUCHING: Parti Rakyat Sarawak president Tan Sri Dr James Masing and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Information chief Dato Idris Buang confirmed that controversial preacher Zakir Naik has been barred from entering Sarawak since the days of the former chief minister, the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem (Tok Nan).

“Zakir Naik was barred since Tok Nan’s time. Sarawak has not changed its mind on Zakir Naik,” Masing told The Borneo Post.

Idris reiterated Masing’s statement, saying that he recalled Zakir’s request to hold a religious talk being rejected by the authorities.

“If I am not mistaken, (Zakir was barred) during Tok Nan’s time. (At one point in time) It is either he or his organisers who were not given the approval by the state to hold a ceramah (religious talk) here.”

Masing and Idris were clarifying an earlier report, misquoting him (Masing) and SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, saying that the decision to ban Zakir from entering Sarawak was made today.