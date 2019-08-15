Mooncakes sales declining – businessman

KOTA KINABALU: Sales volume of mooncakes as corporate gifts has been declining due to weaker economy.

Port View Euro Bakery managing director Foo Hoe Weng said the corporate companies comprised the bulk of its mooncake sales and retail, relatively less.

However, he said companies and banks had reduced their order for mooncakes significantly over the years, from 400 boxes for a company at its peak down to 20 or 30 boxes nowadays.

“Some major companies are not purchasing mooncakes at all,” he said in an interview here yesterday.

Foo added that bumiputeras were also buyers of mooncakes as the bakery has the Halal certification for its products.

“Some even buy mooncakes as gifts for their Chinese friends, but they only made up a small fraction.”

Meanwhile, he said the prices of mooncakes this year remained the same as the past two years as the costs of raw ingredients were maintained.

He added that the abolishment of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) had also reduced the average price of mooncakes by about RM3 per box of four.

Foo also said that the popular flavour was still the traditional lotus paste, even though there were many variations in the market such as durian lotus paste.

Besides hotels, Port View Euro Bakery is one of the few bakeries in Kota Kinabalu that produces mooncakes on a large-scale basis.

This year, the bakery is producing tens of thousands of mooncakes.

Foo, a recognized master baker with more than 40 years of experience in this industry, said many mooncake producers had ceased to exist because they did not upgrade their operations.

“We have upgraded to automation but many bakers were still baking by hand.

“When the market is not doing well, they also ceased to operate.”

Foo said he had invested in a Japan-made machine that could produce up to 40 mooncakes a minute, or 2,400 mooncakes per hour.

“We usually operate the machine at a speed of 20 mooncakes a minute.”

Mooncakes produced by Port View Euro Bakery are available in gift boxes of one, two, four, six and seven pieces.

The bakery also makes giant mooncakes by hand.