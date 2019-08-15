Pathologists in Nora Anne autopsy seen leaving Hospital Tuanku Jaafar

SEREMBAN: A team of pathologists performing autopsy of Nora Anne Quoirin were seen leaving the Department of Forensic Medicine, Hospital Tuanku Jaafar (HTJ) here at 9.25 pm today, after spending some 12 hours there.

The team arrived at 9.05 am today to conduct the autopsy on the body of Nora Anne, who was found dead yesterday after having gone missing for 10 days.

All the doctors refused to comment on the post-mortem when approached by reporters.

Media personnel started leaving the compound of the department when it began raining.

Earlier, police told a media conference that as of 8.15 pm, the autopsy was still underway and the cause of death had yet to be determined.

The autopsy was conducted by Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) pathologist Dr Siew Sheue Feng and Dr Hanif Mohammad of HTJ, assisted by specialists from the Petaling Jaya Chemistry Department and Forensic Department.

The body of Nora Anne, a 15-year-old Irish special-needs girl, was found yesterday afternoon about two kilometres from The Dusun resort where she and her family checked in on Aug 3 for a two-week holiday.

She went missing the following day and a massive search-and-rescue operation was launched immediately. – Bernama