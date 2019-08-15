Police targeting officers with drug habit as they weed out dirty cops in the force

KUCHING: More than 80 police officers in Sarawak are on a ‘target list’ for drug abuse, said Deputy Police Commissioner Dato’ Dev Kumar M. M. Sree.

Speaking to a press conference this morning, he also disclosed that it might be a possibilty that some of them were in cahoots with drug pushers in the state.

“So far, two officers with the rank of lance corporal tested positive for methamphetamine,” said Dev, adding that both suspects were currently under remand.

He also revealed that they were separately arrested in Kota Samarahan on Aug 13 and in Kuching on Aug 14.

However, a pathology lab report was needed to charge both suspects in court, followed by a dismissal from the force.

“We can only take action if the lab results showed that they tested positive for drugs as the first drug test is conducted by us (police),” he said.

He added that the police need to “clean-up” their own house before the war against drugs in the state can be carried out effectively.

“Now less talk, more action needs to be taken,” said Dev, revealing that the police have launched ‘Ops Blue Devil’ on Aug 13 to weed out bad hats in the force.

Besides those on the target list, random drug tests will also be carried out on officers from different ranks.

Dev had earlier witnessed the handing over of duties to the new Sarawak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) head Supt Hasnir Abdul Hamid from ACP Sahar Abdul Latif at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters this morning.